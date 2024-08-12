The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 19,481 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $203,966.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,822,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,182.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $211,697.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,903 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $112,737.02.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $370,620.49.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $227,515.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. 15,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,586. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 318,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 136,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.