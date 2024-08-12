The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $31.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

YOU stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clear Secure by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 66,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

