The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $102.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SN. UBS Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of SN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,578. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

