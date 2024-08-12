Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $14,765,000. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 6,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $599.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The stock has a market cap of $228.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

