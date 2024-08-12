Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.90 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $386.64 million and $7.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,645,327,598 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

