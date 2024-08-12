Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in July

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Stock Up 14.5 %
Shares of Three Sixty Solar stock traded up 0.00 on Monday, reaching 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.08. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.42.
About Three Sixty Solar
