Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in July

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of Three Sixty Solar stock traded up 0.00 on Monday, reaching 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.08. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.42.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

