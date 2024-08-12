Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. 6,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.