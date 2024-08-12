Toncoin Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $21.42 billion and approximately $498.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $6.27 or 0.00010516 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,403,126 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,364,015.059419 with 2,518,485,911.8877845 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.09451262 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 501 active market(s) with $324,653,055.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

