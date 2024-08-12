Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.75. Torrid shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 10,754 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Torrid Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $801.41 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

