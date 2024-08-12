TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TransAlta Price Performance

TAC opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.88.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransAlta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,370,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,007,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 740,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 1,899,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after buying an additional 796,503 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

