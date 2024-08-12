Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.22) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 910 ($11.63) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.01).
Travis Perkins Stock Down 0.8 %
Travis Perkins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
