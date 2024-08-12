Truist Financial Cuts AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target to $10.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AerSale Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ASLE stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $273.53 million, a P/E ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 0.25.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
