Truist Financial Cuts AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target to $10.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AerSale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $273.53 million, a P/E ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 0.25.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AerSale by 9.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AerSale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 783.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

