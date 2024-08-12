Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 1,010.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UBSFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. 19,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

