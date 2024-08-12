UBS Group Cuts SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to $6.30

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.89.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $917.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 23.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

