Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.

UDMY stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.01. Udemy has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,486 shares of company stock worth $748,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Udemy by 6,957.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Udemy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

