Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,417. The firm has a market cap of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.99. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ultralife by 1,728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

