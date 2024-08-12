UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

NYSE:UNF traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.80. 45,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $197.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,491,971.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,639.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,491,971.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,639.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.7% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in UniFirst by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

