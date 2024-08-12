United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $176.44.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

