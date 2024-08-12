United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Down 62.5% in July

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. 10,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,269. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 26.73%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 140,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,117,456.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,220,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,605.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 158,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,773. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

