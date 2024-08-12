United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of UUGRY stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 515,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,785. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7807 per share. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

