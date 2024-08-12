Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Up 274.6% in July

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 274.6% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 898,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Upexi at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Stock Performance

Upexi stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,429. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. Upexi has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Upexi

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

