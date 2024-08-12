US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 80,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 132,572 shares.The stock last traded at $50.02 and had previously closed at $50.02.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIL. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,063 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.