US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 80,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 132,572 shares.The stock last traded at $50.02 and had previously closed at $50.02.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
