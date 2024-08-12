V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $14.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get V.F. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 40.2% in the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 108,868 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in V.F. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.