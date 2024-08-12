Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.15. The company had a trading volume of 255,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,297. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

