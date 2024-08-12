Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Short Interest Down 92.1% in July

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 122,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $8,669,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,666,000.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

