VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the July 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DAPP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 122,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,836. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAPP. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 87,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

