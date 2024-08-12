Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,796. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

