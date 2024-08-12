Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Lessened by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VSS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.85. 105,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,220. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $122.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

