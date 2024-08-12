Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.27. 610,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,417. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $239.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

