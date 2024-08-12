Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the July 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.66. 644,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

