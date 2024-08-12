Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $90,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $245.35. 231,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,739. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

