Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 208.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $490.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.