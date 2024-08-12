Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Aspiriant LLC’s Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,221,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 10.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $261,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

