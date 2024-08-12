Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $32,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 773,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,755,000 after acquiring an additional 432,464 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,564,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 173,670 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, University of Chicago increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. University of Chicago now owns 766,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,775 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.98. 4,822,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,287. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

