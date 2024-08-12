Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,235. The company has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.