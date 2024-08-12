Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CFO Shubham Maheshwari Buys 9,007 Shares

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 9,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $98,896.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 543,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $440.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

