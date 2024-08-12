Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. Velas has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and $719,735.76 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,621,239,311 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

