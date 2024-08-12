Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $620.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $620.00 and last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $620.00.
Venator Materials Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of -356.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $657.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Venator Materials
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
