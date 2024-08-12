Verasity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.09 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000891 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

