VerifyMe (VRME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VerifyMe stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

