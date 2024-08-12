Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.75. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after buying an additional 422,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after buying an additional 204,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

