Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

VSTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.54.

Get Vestis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VSTS

Vestis Stock Performance

VSTS opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Vestis has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.33 million. Vestis’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 309,954 shares of company stock worth $3,802,807.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vestis by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 194,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vestis by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vestis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vestis by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vestis by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.