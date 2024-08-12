Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Bank of America

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Victory Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 135,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,679. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

