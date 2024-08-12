Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,968 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vistra by 38.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VST traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.06. 2,525,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

