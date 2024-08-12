Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.98. Vitesse Energy shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 50,515 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VTS
Vitesse Energy Trading Up 5.8 %
Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
