Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.98. Vitesse Energy shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 50,515 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTS

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $720.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.