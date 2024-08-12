Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a growth of 768.8% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Performance

RDGL stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Monday. 1,811,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,850. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Vivos has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

