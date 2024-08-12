Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.51 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004513 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $75.88 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.57385864 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $4,083,663.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

