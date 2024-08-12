Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in July

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wag! Group Price Performance
Shares of Wag! Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,336. Wag! Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
About Wag! Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wag! Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.