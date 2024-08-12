Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in July

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,336. Wag! Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

