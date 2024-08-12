Walken Trading Up 15.8% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Walken has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Walken has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,100,615 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

