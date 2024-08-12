Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of WD stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,076. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,539 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

